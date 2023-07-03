Abduction near 53rd and Stark; police investigate

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an abduction near 53rd and Stark on Sunday, July 2.

Police said the abduction happened around 9 a.m.

Officials said the armed individual struck the victim and refused to let her out of the vehicle. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle.

Police know who they are looking for.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

