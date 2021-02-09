A fun cocktail you can mix up with your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day

Looking to mix things up this Valentine's Day? Justin Moses, wine director at Sand Valley Golf Resort, joins FOX6 WakeUp with a fun cocktail you can mix up wiht your sweetheart.

Snow Bird

INGREDIENTS:

• 3 oz Prosecco

• 2 oz Ginger Beer

• 1 oz Cranberry Syrup



METHOD:

1. Add cranberry syrup to flute glass

2. Add ginger beer and top with Prosecco

3. Garnish with sugared cranberries on a skewer



SAND VALLEY TALKING POINTS:

• Sand Valley is a Midwest resort destination in central Wisconsin, about two and a half hours from Milwaukee. The resort sits on 10,000 acres of natural beauty and massive, tumbling sand dunes.

• We are planning a special Valentine’s Weekend Retreat for our inaugural winter season to showcase our cozy cottages, beautiful views and outdoor adventures.

• Guests for Valentine’s Day weekend will be treated to a special welcome reception, wine tastings, romantic mixology classes, an intimate prix fix dinner on Saturday night with wine pairings and a romantic cocktail menu.

• Adventurous couples can explore the vast outdoor landscape through guided nature hikes, ice staking, ice fishing, snow shoeing, cross-country skiing and more.

• With plenty of indoor and outdoor space, Sand Valley is the ideal winter getaway for a quiet romantic couple escape or an outdoor adventure with close friends.

• All are welcome to celebrate a weekend of love!

• For more information on our Valentine’s Day Retreat or other upcoming events, visit SandValley.com.