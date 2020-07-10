A baby is born! Milwaukee County Zoo announces birth of snow leopard





MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Zoo on Friday, July 10 announced the birth of female snow leopard cub on May 11.



The cub, who is not yet named, is the first offspring for mother, Oyra, and father, Asa. Animal care staff report the cub is doing well in the off-exhibit den with her mother.



She will be 2-months-old Saturday, July 11.





The Milwaukee County Zoo is excited to announce the birth of a female snow leopard cub.







The Milwaukee County Zoo is excited to announce the birth of a female snow leopard cub





Zookeepers report the cub is regularly nursing from mom and will continue to do so until she’s a few months old. She’ll get her first taste of meat soon. At a few months of age, she’ll also receive her own diet of solid food. Both the cub and Orya will remain off-exhibit for several more weeks to bond and benefit from “quiet time.”





The Milwaukee County Zoo is excited to announce the birth of a female snow leopard cub

Advertisement





