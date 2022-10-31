9th and Pierce shooting: Milwaukee woman wounded, police seek shooter

article

Police say a 45-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 9th and Pierce on the city's south side early Saturday, Oct. 29.

Officials say the shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.