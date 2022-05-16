9th and Burnham shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot wounded on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, May 16.
Officials say the shooting happened near 9th and Burnham around 12:45 p.m. Monday. The victim suffered a serious gunshot injury – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.
Shooting at 9th and Burnham, Milwaukee
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
