975K Child ID kits distributed across Wisconsin

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday, May 17 the distribution of 975,000 National Child ID kits across Wisconsin as part of a partnership with the Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Child ID Program.

The kits are being distributed to all K-12 Wisconsin school children and are a new tool to help parents protect their children if something ever does happen.

"No parent should have to go through the nightmare of having a missing child, but thousands of parents are confronted with that tragedy every year," said AG Kaul. "The National Child Identification Program empowers parents to collect information that can assist with identification if the unthinkable occurs and a child goes missing."

Each year, more than 800,000 children go missing in the United States, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Child ID kits allow parents to safeguard their children’s vital information in case of their worst day ever occurring.

AG Kaul announced the partnership with Green Bay Packers, National Child ID Program CEO Kenny Hansmire, and leaders from Alliant Energy and IBEW on Monday, February 28 at Historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

As part of the program, Kaul’s office and the NCIDP will work with school districts to distribute free child ID kits to approximately 975,000 public and private school students around Wisconsin. Families should expect to begin receiving kits soon. The NCIDP has worked with sponsors, such as Alliant Energy and the IBEW to ensure that kits are provided at no cost to families or the state of Wisconsin.