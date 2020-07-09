911 call released amid search for ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera, missing after boating on California lake





VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Department said Thursday the search for mother, actress, singer, and author Naya Rivera is now a recovery mission and that she is presumed dead.









Authorities initially resumed rescue efforts after the former “Glee” star and Southern California native was reported missing Wednesday afternoon. She was presumed to have drowned after her 4-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru.



Rescue efforts have now shifted to a recovery mission.



The lake was closed to the public as authorities continued to search for her. Thursday’s search teams included more than 100 personnel from the Ventura County Fire Department, the Ventura County Sherif's Department, the Coast Guard and assistance from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.









The sheriff's office and the Coast Guard also used helicopters and a drone during the recovery mission.









