9-year-old Milwaukee girl shot and killed, family seeks justice

The Brief The family of a 9-year-old girl says she died after being shot while in her bed last week. Milwaukee police have no known motive and are searching for the shooter. A 28-year-old man faces multiple charges following a chase from the scene. His connection to the shooting is still unclear.



The family of the 9-year-old girl killed by gunfire in Milwaukee last week says she was in her own bed when she was struck. Police do not know who shot her or why, but her family is determined that she will not be forgotten.

Remembering Jade Riser

What we know:

A Milwaukee neighborhood is absolutely heartbroken after the life of a young girl was taken too soon.

"I have no words, I really have no words," said Cortrice Young, Jade's aunt.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

As folks exchanged hugs and tears, a 9-year-old child whom family identified as Jade Riser was remembered by loved ones.

Vigil and balloon release near Burleigh and Richards

"Always smiling, always laughing, loves to be around her family," Young said.

A young girl…gone too soon.

"Very unexpected and the way it happened," Young said.

Milwaukee police said the child was shot before 11:30 p.m. last Thursday near Burleigh and Richards. She was then transported to the hospital.

Related article

"She was not outside. She was thought to be in the safety of her own home. When a bullet came flying, so we can't even say that she was safely in her bed at home," Young said.

Young said her niece was caught in the wave of gunfire and said the fourth-grader died from those injuries Tuesday.

"We're still looking for justice," Young said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Court records obtained by FOX6 said a high-speed chase started after officers spotted a car speeding away from the scene. Police eventually caught up with the driver, and a 28-year-old man is now facing a list of charges. Those include fleeing officers, recklessly endangering safety, and obstructing an officer. He is also facing two counts each of child neglect and child abandonment. FOX6 is not naming the man – because it is unclear if he is connected to the shooting.

"She was only 9 years old. It wasn't it. It wasn't," Young said.

With tears and heartbreak, a family remembers a beloved child, letting balloons fly in her memory while praying for justice.

Vigil and balloon release near Burleigh and Richards

Milwaukee police said they are still looking for clues and need the public's help to find the person responsible for this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Milwaukee Police Department.

The family is collecting donations for Jade's funeral expenses via CashApp at $JONNEA24.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.