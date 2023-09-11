9/11 ceremony held at Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

Ceremonies of remembrance took place around the country on 9/11, including in Milwaukee. Milwaukee and state leaders honored the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, with a special ceremony at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center on Monday.

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field in Pennsylvania.

Wreaths were placed by local first responders at the Milwaukee County War Memorial on Monday to represent the groups that sacrificed their lives that day.