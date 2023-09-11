Expand / Collapse search

9/11 ceremony held at Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

September 11
MILWAUKEE - Ceremonies of remembrance took place around the country on 9/11, including in Milwaukee. Milwaukee and state leaders honored the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, with a special ceremony at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center on Monday. 

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field in Pennsylvania.

Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums 9/11 tribute

The Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums will honor those Firefighters, Police Officers and first responders that courageously lost their lives on 9/11.

Wreaths were placed by local first responders at the Milwaukee County War Memorial on Monday to represent the groups that sacrificed their lives that day. 