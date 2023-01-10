8th and Hayes shooting; man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 9 near 8th and Hayes. It happened at approximately 11:18 p.m.

The victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing, however, it may be robbery related.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.