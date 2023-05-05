87th and Mill shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A Milwaukee man is shot and wounded near 87th and Mill on Friday morning, May 5.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Shooting near 87th and Mill

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

