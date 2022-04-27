80th and Bender shooting: Woman wounded in domestic incident

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, April 27 near 80th and Bender. It happened at approximately 12:40 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.

The shooting resulted from a prior domestic incident. Milwaukee police have the suspect in custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.