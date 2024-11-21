8-year-old child struck by parent's vehicle, killed in River Hills

article

The Brief A child died after he was accidentally struck by a vehicle while waiting for the bus. It happened on Pelican Lane on Thursday morning. The River Halls Police Chief described it as a "freak accident."



An 8-year-old child died after being struck by a vehicle in River Hills on Thursday morning, Nov. 21.

According to the North Shore Police Department, the call came in around 7:45 a.m. for a child struck by a vehicle on Pelican Lane.

Police and North Shore Fire responded to the scene.

Entrance to Pelican Lane from Green Bay Road

Police say the child was waiting for the bus and the parent's vehicle struck the child. It is still unknown how, but the front of the vehicle collided with the child.

The child was transported to the hospital but died on the way there.

The River Hills Police Chief says the incident is being investigated, and no foul play is suspected. No charges are being filed, and this is not a drunk driving accident.

He called it a "freak accident."