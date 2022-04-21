Expand / Collapse search

7th and MLK Drive shooting: Man wounded, suspects sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, April 20 near 7th Street and MLK Drive. It happened around 11:30 p.m. 

Police say a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

