7th and Keefe shooting; man wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, July 6 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 4:00 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.