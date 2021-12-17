Expand / Collapse search

7K We Energies customers still without power after high winds

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Thousands remain without power in southeast Wisconsin following gusting winds Wednesday, Dec. 15 into Thursday, Dec. 16. 

The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 7:15 a.m. Friday, showed more than 7,000 customers without power across the region.

Steps We Energies' customers can take

Report outages

Customers can help We Energies get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.

For the fastest service, customers should have their account number ready or provide the phone number associated with their account.

Downed lines

If customers come across a downed line, they should always assume it is energized. Customers should stay at least 25 feet away from the line and contact We Energies or local law enforcement as soon as possible.

