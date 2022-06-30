79th and Nash shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, gunman sought

article

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 79th and Nash on Wednesday morning, June 29.

Officials say a gunman fired several shots during an argument with the victim around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.