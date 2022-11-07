Expand / Collapse search

71st and Hampton arson; vehicle fire spread to garage, 2nd vehicle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Vehicle fire near 71tst and Hampton in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred Sunday, Nov. 6.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 71st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 4 a.m.

Police say an unknown suspect intentionally set a vehicle on fire. That fire spread and caused damage to another car and a garage. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.