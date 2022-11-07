71st and Hampton arson; vehicle fire spread to garage, 2nd vehicle

Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 71st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 4 a.m.

Police say an unknown suspect intentionally set a vehicle on fire. That fire spread and caused damage to another car and a garage.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.