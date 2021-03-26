Expand / Collapse search

7-year-old rewarded for digging out fire hydrants over the winter

Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. - A 7-year-old in the Slinger School District is the envy of her classmates -- after she got a ride home in a fire truck. 

This winter, Britney Bohn shoveled out fire hydrants along a mile-and-a-half of her own street.

"It really helps them. They don’t have to dig out the fire hydrants," Britney said.

It was part of an "Adopt a Hydrant" program in Slinger.

But normally, kids only pledge to dig out one or two hydrants. Britney often did a dozen. Her prize? A ride home in a fire truck on Friday, March 26.

Britney's passion ignited a fire within her dad too. Throughout the winter, while watching his daughter, Jason Bohn became inspired to volunteer for the Slinger Fire Department.

"We are a volunteer department," said Kathy Bohn, Britney's mother. "They all have full-time jobs, families. But they are here -- on their own time. Helping her feel special – why wouldn’t you want to be a part of that."

As Britney headed to the fire department to meet her heroes with lights and sirens blaring, she is a reminder to us all that helping others is what being a hero is all about.

Britney is also a proud Girl Scout. She is also receiving a community service certificate and badge for her efforts.

