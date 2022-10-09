article

One person was taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a traffic accident near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel.

Police responded to the scene around 2:11 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a parked black Nissan facing southbound on the grass area between the sidewalk and parking lot. The vehicle was occupied by one person that appeared to be unconscious in the driver’s seat.

6th and Florida accident; driver taken into custody

Officials knocked on the window, but the driver did not acknowledge them.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police say the driver appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

The driver was taken into custody.



