67th and Burleigh: Vehicle hits building; 3 injured

Police are investigating a serious crash that happened near 67th and Burleigh around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police say a vehicle struck a building.

Three occupants inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital. One victim sustained life-threatening injuries and the two others sustained minor injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

