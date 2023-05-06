66th and Villard shooting, 16-year-old boy dead

article

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near 66th and Villard on Friday night, May 5.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m.

Shooting near 66th and Villard

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his wounds.

Officials are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.