60th and Fond du Lac shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect soughts

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in connection with a shooting that happened near 60th and Fond du Lac Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 30.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. – and a 31-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.