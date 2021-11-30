60th and Fond du Lac shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect soughts
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in connection with a shooting that happened near 60th and Fond du Lac Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
Officials say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. – and a 31-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
