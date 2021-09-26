60th and Custer shooting: 18-year-old man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 60th and Custer around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

The victim was driving in a vehicle when the suspect vehicle approached and fired shots subsequently striking him.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News