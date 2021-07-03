57th and Burleigh shooting: Man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 57th and Burleigh around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, July 3.

The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries.

The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

