West Allis fire, woman dies

West Allis
Fatal fire in West Allis

A 77-year-old woman died after a house fire in West Allis near 56th and Rogers.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Milwaukee County medical examiner confirmed a 77-year-old woman died after a house fire in West Allis near 56th and Rogers Sunday, June 6. 

Several hours later, FOX6 crews could still smell smoke from the fire that burned on the second floor of a duplex in the neighborhood, with pieces of broken glass on the grass as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

The call came in around 2 a.m.

The medical examiner said the 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m.

The fire prompted a large response between firefighters and police officers, and neighbors said road construction made it tougher for emergency personnel to respond.

It's unclear at this point what caused the fire and whether there were working smoke detectors.

