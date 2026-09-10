The Brief Hundreds of millions of migrating birds were detected across the U.S. on Sept. 9. According to Cornell University's BirdCast, the highest concentration was over Wisconsin. BirdCast said most birds migrate at night in the first few hours after sunset.



A massive bird migration occurred over Wisconsin on Wednesday night, Sept. 9.

Bird migration

By the numbers:

According to Cornell University's BirdCast, 550 million migrating birds were detected across the country. The highest concentration of those birds was seen over Wisconsin.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Wed. 9/9/26 Bird Migration. From: Birdcast.org

Local perspective:

The large number of birds was even picked up on weather radar. When the radar is in a sensitive mode, it can actually pick up on bugs and birds. You could even see a few lower flying birds flying from a backyard camera (in night mode).

When do birds migrate?

What you can do:

According to BirdCast, most birds migrate at night in the first few hours after sunset. It is also suggested to turn your outside lights off to reduce confusing the traveling birds.