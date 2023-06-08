51st and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 51st and Hampton on Thursday, June 8.
Police said the shooting happened around
The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound.
Milwaukee police are looking for a shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.