51st and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 51st and Hampton on Thursday, June 8.

Police said the shooting happened around 

The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound.

Milwaukee police are looking for a shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 