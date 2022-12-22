51st and Hampton shooting; 17-year-old boy wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, Dec. 22 near 51st and Hampton. It happened around 2 a.m.

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital. His condition is serious.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody regarding this incident. The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.