51st and Chambers shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 51st and Chambers on Thursday, July 27.
Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.
The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of serious wounds.
Police are looking for an unknown shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.