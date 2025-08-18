$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Milwaukee, Hartland

article

The Brief Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in southeastern Wisconsin. One was purchased at a Speedway in Milwaukee, the other at a Kwik Trip in Hartland. The Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $605 million.



Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, but two $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold in Wisconsin.

One ticket was purchased at the Speedway on 369 E. Oklahoma Avenue in Milwaukee, and the other was purchased at Kwik Trip on 715 W. Capitol Drive in Hartland.

Both winning tickets matched four of five numbers (23-40-49-65-69) and the Powerball Number (23).

Including Saturday's winners, three winning $50,000 Powerball tickets have been sold in the Badger State in the last seven days.

Saturday marked the second time the Milwaukee Speedway has sold a big Powerball-winning ticket. In 2017, the Wisconsin Lottery retailer sold a winning $250,000 Powerball ticket.

With no players matching all five numbers and the Powerball Saturday, the estimated jackpot for tonight's (Monday's) drawing is $605 million, the biggest advertised Powerball jackpot in more than a year!

The Powerball jackpot has been won four times in 2025, including:

January 18, 2025 - $328.5 million – Oregon

March 29, 2025 - $526.5 million – California

April 26, 2025 - $167.3 million – Kentucky

May 31, 2025 - $204.5 million – California

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.

Powerball drawings are on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing.

Tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the "Power Play" feature for an additional $1.

The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.

To win a $4 Powerball prize, the odds are either 1:92 or 1:39, depending on the individual play.