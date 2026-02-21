500 Black Tuxedos: Milwaukee nonprofit's event pairs boys, mentors

article

The Brief CAGE, a Milwaukee nonprofit, held its annual 500 Black Tuxedos event on Saturday. The program started in 2014 and pairs boys with adult mentors.



The Milwaukee nonprofit Community Agriculture Growing Experience, or CAGE, held its annual 500 Black Tuxedos event on Saturday.

Local perspective:

The program started in 2014. It pairs boys with adult mentors, bringing together 250 young people and 250 men for a day focused on confidence, leadership and opportunity.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Organizers said it is open to everyone, but intentionally centers Black boys – helping them see themselves as scholars, leaders and kings.

"A lot of wisdom around, a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience to gain, you know what I'm saying?" said Deonta Williams. "It's tough. It can help you plan for the future a lot."

Related article

"Positive attitudes, and kind of just see what youths we got growing up around here that want to do something with their life," said Wesley Landry, a first-time mentor. "Clothes do make the man, but the man makes the clothes."

Andre Lee Ellis founded CAGE. He said many boys arrive having rarely heard affirmations from older men like the ones they receive from their mentors.

"Many Black boys have never been called ‘son,’ and their life won’t change until somebody calls them one and acts like it," he told FOX6 News earlier this month.