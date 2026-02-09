Milwaukee nonprofit seeks mentors for annual 500 Black Tuxedos event

The Brief A Milwaukee mentoring program is seeking at least 50 more men to participate in 500 Black Tuxedos. Organizers say the event helps boys see themselves as leaders while building lasting relationships. The $125 mentor fee provides a tuxedo and supports a full day of workshops.



Black History Month is about honoring the past and investing in the future. In Milwaukee, one nonprofit says it is doing both – and now it needs more men to step forward.

What we know:

The 500 Black Tuxedos program pairs boys with adult mentors, bringing together 250 young people and 250 men for a day focused on confidence, leadership and opportunity. Organizers say it is open to everyone, but intentionally centers Black boys, helping them see themselves as scholars, leaders and kings.

Andre Lee Ellis, founder and executive director of Community Agriculture Growing Experiences (CAGE), said when you look good, not only do you feel good, but you do good.

"I want them to feel prideful. I want to feel like wow, somebody cares," said Ellis. "Some of the things we are doing are out of the character and culture of Black people, and we need to teach little Black boys, who they are, and where they come from."

Ellis said many participants arrive having rarely heard affirmations from older men.

"Many Black boys have never been called 'son,’ and their life won’t change until somebody calls them one and acts like it," Ellis said.

What they're saying:

The program began in 2014 after a moment that stuck with him. Meleak Taylor asked Ellis and his wife why they were dressed up for dinner at a downtown restaurant. The question sparked an idea about exposure, mentorship and what a suit could symbolize.

Since then, the initiative has grown to serve boys ages 12 to 17.

"It was life-changing for me," Taylor said. "I never had a father in my life. My father is incarcerated."

Taylor is now a father of two. He said the experience helped shape his direction.

"I joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard, served four years honorably, attended college as well, graduated from North Division a year early," said Taylor.

Jeremiah Thompson said he found a lasting mentor in Ellis.

"I didn’t have it all right, but I know I didn’t want to do wrong, and I stumbled along Pops, and we ain’t left each other since," he said.

Big picture view:

Now, Ellis is asking at least 50 more men to join.

"Men, we need you. We need brothers, men to step up and become mentors and pay that $125, so a young brother can get suited and booted for success," said Ellis.

The registration fee covers a tuxedo for a participant. Mentors are asked to wear their own black suit or tuxedo to the Feb. 21 event, which includes workshops and dedicated mentorship time throughout the day.

More information on the 500 Black Tuxedos Event can be found on CAGE’s website .