50-year-old Illinois woman dies sledding in Washington Co.

Washington County
TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a sledding accident at Camp Awana in the Town of Farmington shorly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

The caller reported a 50-year-old female veered off course down the sledding hill and crashed into a brush area and several trees. The subject was ejected from the inner tube and was lying unresponsive on the ground at the bottom of the hill. 

The woman was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, however, succumbed to her injuries around 9:30 p.m.

The victim is an Arlington Heights, Illinois resident and was in Wisconsin visiting family. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

