4th annual Apple & Sunflower Fest returns; activities for all ages

The 4th annual Apple & Sunflower Fest is back this weekend in Colgate!

In addition to the sunflower maze, guests can take part in the zinnia walkthrough, ride the grain train to the sunflower and apple fields and participate in many other activities.

Isley Gooden is there to show what people can expect when they come down to the Apple & Sunflower Fest.'

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For more information on the times and days the public can visit the fest, go to Basse's Farms website.