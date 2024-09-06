Expand / Collapse search

45th annual Frank Mots Kite Festival to take flight on Milwaukee’s lakefront

Updated  September 6, 2024 10:14am CDT
45th annual Frank Mots Kite Festival

Brian Kramp is with the owner of Gift Of Wings with details on the event and how kids can score a free kite.

This weekend the 45th Annual Frank Mots Kite Festival will take flight on Milwaukee’s lakefront, and it’s always a sight to see. Brian Kramp is with the owner of Gift Of Wings with details on the event and how kids can score a free kite.

Hundreds of kites will be up in the air

Brian Kramp is getting ready for the fun where you can simply sit back, relax, and watch the beautiful sight in the sky.

Preview of this weekend’s festival

Brian Kramp is down at Veteran’s Park with a preview of this weekend’s 45th Annual Frank Mots Kite Festival.

Kite enthusiast

Brian Kramp is with a kite flyer who has proven to America that he has talent.

Canadian Dream Team

Brian Kramp is with the team leader from Canada with some giant kites he plans to fly in the sky.

