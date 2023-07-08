44th and Wright shooting, woman wounded

article

A 19-year-old woman was shot and wounded near 44th and Wright on Friday night, July 7.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital to treat non-life-threatening wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are looking for the person who shot her.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.