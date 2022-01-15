Expand / Collapse search

41st and Ruby shooting; man critically injured, suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 41st and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, sustained serious injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment and is currently in critical condition. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

