41st and Ruby shooting; man critically injured, suspects sought

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 41st and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, sustained serious injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment and is currently in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement



