41st and Roosevelt shooting: 2 injured, including 4-year-old boy

A 4-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were shot near 41st and Roosevelt around 10:15 p.m. Friday, July 16.

Police say the two sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android