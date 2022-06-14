More than 400 race cars will hit the track this weekend at Road America
Brian is in Elkhart Lake with a preview of the Weather Tech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints.
Elkhart Lake's Road America is one of the world's fastest permanent road racing tracks and it’s going to quite busy this summer
Brian is checking out some of the fun you can take in later this month when the NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Road America.
Have you ever wanted to learn how to ride a motorcycle? You can at Road America
Brian is in Elkhart Lake checking out a class that’s all about motorcycle safety.
Get ready to experience off-road driving like you’ve never seen before
Brian is in Elkhart Lake checking out their off-road driving experience that the entire family can enjoy.
If you have the need for speed, then a fast ride in a Road America Pace Car could be the cure
Brian is in Elkhart Lake learning more about their Pace Car Hot Laps.
