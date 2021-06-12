4 shootings in Milwaukee leave 3 injured

Police are investigating four shooting incidents that left three people injured in Milwaukee between Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12.

The first incident happened around 12:55 p.m. Friday near 7th and Keefe. The victim, an 18-year-old male from Milwaukee, sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday near 20th and Kimberly on the city's south side. The victim, a 20-year-old female from South Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect.

The third happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday near 40th and Center. The victim, a 9-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained a minor injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

The fourth incident, shots were fired at an officer near 39th and Garfield around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The Sergeant with 16 years in the department was not injured as a result of the shots. Police have one subject in custody.

The circumstances leading up to these shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.