4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened early Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings.
15th and Burleigh
A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:55 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
83rd and Florist
A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 3:05 a.m. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
26th and National
A 34-year-old Milwaukee was shot around 3:05 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
42nd and Auer
A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 5 a.m. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.