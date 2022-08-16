4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened early Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

15th and Burleigh

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:55 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

83rd and Florist

A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 3:05 a.m. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

26th and National

A 34-year-old Milwaukee was shot around 3:05 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

42nd and Auer

A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 5 a.m. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.