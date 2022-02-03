3rd Street Market Hall; Jonathan Lucroy becomes an investor

article

3rd Street Market Hall announced on Thursday, Feb. 3 that former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy is investing in the recently opened market hall. This, after attending the United For Waukesha charity event hosted there in December.

Lucroy issued the following statement in that release:

"The United For Waukesha charity event they hosted reminded me of why I love this community. I want to help Milwaukee succeed and 3rd Street Market Hall seems like the perfect opportunity to do so."

3rd Street Market Hall opened in January 2022 with six of its vendors.

In spring 2022, these vendors will be joined by over 16 other small businesses like Dawg City, Supernova Coffee & Donuts, Strangetown Bottle Shop, Kawa Ramen & Sushi, Greenhouse, Make Waves, and more..

3rd Street Market Hall, Milwaukee