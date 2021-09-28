Expand / Collapse search

3rd Street Market Hall job fair set for Wednesday, Sept. 29

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

3rd Street Market Hall

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to begin filling key roles at the food hall slated to open this fall. 

Available positions include bartenders and managers, event sales, coordination, and programming along with social media management. 3SMH will also be building a support staff team. 

Several of the food hall’s vendors will be vetting applicants for key roles at the event as well. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The job fair is slated for 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Those interested should visit 3rd St. Market Hall (275 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 100). It is located on the first floor of The Avenue.

3rd Street Market Hall

Generac expanding in Wisconsin; expected to create 700+ jobs
article

Generac expanding in Wisconsin; expected to create 700+ jobs

Generac leaders revealed it is expanding its presence in Wisconsin by investing an additional $53 million in its facilities across the state and creating more than 700 new jobs.

Milwaukee mayor to DNC planners: 'We are ready' for 2024 convention
article

Milwaukee mayor to DNC planners: 'We are ready' for 2024 convention

The mayor's office in Milwaukee revealed on Tuesday, Sept. 28 that Mayor Tom Barrett has formally responded to the Democratic National Committee’s invitation to compete to host its 2024 national convention by saying the city is in.

Oak Leaf Trail sinkhole will be repaired

Part of the Oak Leaf Trail in Glendale, north of Silver Spring and west of Green Bay Road, was shut down in 2019, and people were asked to take a detour thanks to a growing sinkhole.