3rd Street Market Hall job fair set for Wednesday, Sept. 29

article

Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to begin filling key roles at the food hall slated to open this fall.

Available positions include bartenders and managers, event sales, coordination, and programming along with social media management. 3SMH will also be building a support staff team.

Several of the food hall’s vendors will be vetting applicants for key roles at the event as well.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The job fair is slated for 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Those interested should visit 3rd St. Market Hall (275 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 100). It is located on the first floor of The Avenue.

3rd Street Market Hall