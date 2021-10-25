3rd Street Market Hall: Christian Yelich, Randall Cobb invest

article

Officials with 3rd Street Market Hall announced on Monday, Oct. 25 that Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb are investing in the food hall. 3rd Street Market Hall is slated to open this year inside The Avenue in downtown Milwaukee.

A news release says 3rd Street Market Hall will open with vendors like Dairyland, Greenhouse, Brew City Brand, Mid-Way Bakery, Amano Pan, Make Waves, Hot Dish Pantry, Middle East Side, Strega, a selfie museum, Topgolf Swing Suites, a gaming lounge, and more.

Additional vendors, like Anytime Arepa, Supernova, and others plan to build out stations early next year.

Yelich said in a statement:

"This project is yet another example of Milwaukee’s innovative spirit, so I didn’t think twice about supporting it. 3rd Street Market Hall will drive significant foot traffic and interest in the downtown area year-round, and it reflects the dynamic atmosphere of this city. I couldn’t be more proud to help bring this development to fruition."

Cobb had this statement:

"It feels great to be back home in Green Bay playing for the Packers. Wisconsin truly holds a special place in my heart, and now I am lucky enough to be able to invest in the community that has always supported me. I feel that 3rd St. Market Hall, a place where community and culinary meet in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, represents the core values that made me love Wisconsin."

In addition to food and entertainment, the release says 3rd Street Market Hall will offer private event space ideal for holiday parties, weddings, and corporate events. This event space, which is still under construction and is expected to be completed in 2022.