39-year-old woman arrested for OWI after serious north side crash

Police are investigating a serious crash that happened near 18th and Hampton around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, April 25.

A vehicle drove onto a median and rolled. A 65-year-old male passenger of the vehicle was ejected and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition. The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

She was arrested for suspicion of OWI.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.