36th and Nash shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near 36th and Nash on Tuesday evening, May 30.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. The victim, a 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.