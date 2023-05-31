36th and Nash shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near 36th and Nash on Tuesday evening, May 30.
Officials say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. The victim, a 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.