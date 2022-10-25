36th and Wright shooting; man in critical condition

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, Oct. 24 near 36th and Wright. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries. His condition is critical.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.