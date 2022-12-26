35th and Nash crash; 2 injured, driver fled

Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 25 near 35th and Nash. It happened at approximately 1:40 a.m.

Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle (Unit #1) when it crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) on oncoming traffic.

The driver of unit #2 fled the scene on foot.

The driver of unit #1, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is in critical condition.

A passenger of unit #2, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown driver of unit #2.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.