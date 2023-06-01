Festival season kicks off tonight down at Henry Maier Festival Park
Festival season kicks off tonight down at Henry Maier Festival Park with the 35th edition of Pridefest Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is on the grounds previewing the three-day event that’s filled with eclectic music, entertainment and fireworks.
Brian Kramp is kicking off festival season on the Summerfest grounds seeing why one vendor’s donuts will make you go nuts.
Brian Kramp is with a Kroger team member with details on how you can get in free tonight from 4-6pm.
Brian Kramp is with a Vivent Health representative learning how your donations during tonight’s food drive will help feed and treat their guests with the dignity and respect.
Brian Kramp is down on the grounds learning how organizers hope to connect with guests during the three day festival.